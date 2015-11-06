FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-UK miners: bite dust as US payrolls rise
November 6, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK miners: bite dust as US payrolls rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Stocks of UK miners fall as the dollar rallies post the bigger-than-expected rise in NFP data in October, signalling the U.S. Fed may hike interest rates next month

** Non-farm payrolls increased by 271,000, compared with 142,000 in Sept and above the 180,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected

** Dollar index hits 6-1/2 month high following jobs report, making dollar-priced metals costlier for non-US investors

** Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American biggest casualties on Britain’s FTSE 100, all down between 1-6 pct

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index down c.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

