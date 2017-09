** Shares of the world’s largest publicly traded oil company down nearly 2 pct at $83.22

** New York attorney general launches investigation into whether Exxon misled public about the risks of climate change

** Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed the company, demanding financial records, emails and other documents

** Exxon on Thursday said it was weighing a response to the subpoena

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had fallen 11 pct in past 12 months