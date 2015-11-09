FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd appoints R Sharma as CFO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd appoints R Sharma as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd

* R. K. Sharma, executive director (finance) would take up the responsibility of CFO Source text: With reference to the earlier letter dated September 16, 2015, regarding resignation of the CFO of the Company w.e.f. September 15, 2015, Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd has now informed BSE that the Mr. R.K.Sharma, Executive Director (Finance) would take up the responsibility of the CFO of the Company as approved in the Board meeting held on November 06, 2015 in terms of the Listing Agreement. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.