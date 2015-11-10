UPDATE 1-Krung Thai Bank cuts 2015 loan target on weak economy

* Cuts 2015 loan growth target to 2 pct from 4-5 pct

* Aims for loan growth of 3 pct in 2016

* Expects more upside of NPLs next year (Adds details about bad debt, provisions)

BANGKOK, Thailand Nov 10 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank , Thailand’s second largest lender, has cut its 2015 loan growth target as the bank is more cautious on lending amid slowing economic growth and rising bad debts, its president Vorapak Tanyawong said on Tuesday.

This was the second time state-controlled Krung Thai, which is the country’s largest state bank, cut its lending target after bad debts jumped to the highest level since 2010.

Krung Thai now expected lending to grow just 2.0 percent this year, lower than earlier target of 4-5 percent. Loan growth in 2016 will be about the same as the GDP growth forecast of 3 percent, Vorapak told reporters.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 4.03 percent of total lending at end of September after the bank booked 23 billion baht ($640.85 million) loans to Sahaviriya Steel Industries as NPLs in the third quarter.

Vorapak said NPLs had already peaked and should be steady at around 4 percent for the rest of this year, but warned that the volatility in the global economy could spill over into the Thai economy.

Krung Thai, like other major Thai banks, posted lower earnings this year as it booked higher provisions to reflect rising bad debt in a weak economy. ($1 = 35.8900 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)