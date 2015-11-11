Britain seals $151 mln deal to export barley to China-minister

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain has signed a deal worth up to 100 million pounds ($151 million) to export barley to China over the next five years, tapping into a fast-growing market for premium beer, a British minister said.

The 750,000 tonne barley deal marks the first time Britain has been approved to export the grain to China, Elizabeth Truss, British secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, told Reuters in an interview.

“This is a huge market for beer, it’s the world’s biggest beer market, so there’s lots of opportunities for British firms,” Truss told Reuters in Shanghai were she is promoting British food and drink exports to China.

Britain has been lobbying to forge closer trade ties with the world’s second largest economy, sealing around 40 billion pounds of deals last month in sectors ranging from cruise ships to nuclear power. (Reporting by Miral Fahmy)