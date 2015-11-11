REFILE-TABLE-Hotto Link -9-MTH group results

(Adds missing data. Forecast figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS)) Nov 11 (Reuters)- Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.83 735 mln 2.41
(+148.8 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+134.3 pct) Operating loss 106 mln 93 mln loss 31 mln
(-17.0 pct) Recurring loss 164 mln 93 mln
(-15.3 pct) Net loss 179 mln 40 mln loss 124 mln
-26.0 pct EPS loss 18.29 yen 4.17 yen loss 12.60 yen EPS Diluted 3.99 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Hotto Link Inc..