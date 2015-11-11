FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Hotto Link -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds missing data. Forecast figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS)) Nov 11 (Reuters)- Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.83 735 mln 2.41

(+148.8 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+134.3 pct) Operating loss 106 mln 93 mln loss 31 mln

(-17.0 pct) Recurring loss 164 mln 93 mln

(-15.3 pct) Net loss 179 mln 40 mln loss 124 mln

-26.0 pct EPS loss 18.29 yen 4.17 yen loss 12.60 yen EPS Diluted 3.99 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Hotto Link Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3680.T

