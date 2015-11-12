REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 12 (Reuters)- Kenkou Corp., Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 25.81 18.41 60.13

(+40.2 pct) (+101.0 pct) (+53.8 pct) Operating 1.52 78 mln 5.00

(+1838.4 pct) (+137.4 pct) Recurring 1.29 loss 15 mln 4.68

(+140.2 pct) Net 802 mln 221 mln 3.05