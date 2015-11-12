FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -6-MTH group results
#Corrections News
November 12, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Nov 12 (Reuters)- Kenkou Corp., Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 25.81 18.41 60.13

(+40.2 pct) (+101.0 pct) (+53.8 pct) Operating 1.52 78 mln 5.00

(+1838.4 pct) (+137.4 pct) Recurring 1.29 loss 15 mln 4.68

(+140.2 pct) Net 802 mln 221 mln 3.05

+262.9 pct -84.8 pct +86.5 pct EPS 6.36 yen 1.79 yen 24.16 yen EPS Diluted 6.35 yen Ann Div 2.50 yen 9.18 yen - 9.66 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 2.50 yen NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2928.SP

