Nov 12 (Reuters) - Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement with Hefei Urban Construction on new energy car project worth 150 million yuan ($23.55 million)

* Says signs contract to sell new energy buses for a combined 368.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SKS1Rn; bit.ly/1MppFb4

