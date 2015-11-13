REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 144.45 130.00 184.51 - 187.31

(+11.1 pct) (+7.6 pct) (+6.7 - +8.3 pct) Operating 51.98 46.26 61.67 - 63.81

(+12.4 pct) (-8.2 pct) (+35.5 - +40.2 pct) Pretax 60.74 48.82 70.09 - 72.23

(+24.4 pct) (-3.6 p (+33.1 - +37.1 pct) Net 50.73 33.81 58.53 - 60.26

+50.0 pct -2.2 pct +99.6 - +105.6 pct EPS Basic 117.87 yen 77.55 yen 135.78 yen - 139.79 yen EPS Diluted 114.95 yen 76.35 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.