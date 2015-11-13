TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results

Nov 13 (Reuters) Japan Rental Housing investments inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016 to Sep 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.78 7.25 7.69 7.69

(+7.3 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 2.72 2.48 2.52 2.58