TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results
November 13, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) Japan Rental Housing investments inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016 to Sep 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.78 7.25 7.69 7.69

(+7.3 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 2.72 2.48 2.52 2.58

+9.9 pct -4.6 pct -7.6 pct +2.7 pct Div 1,747 yen 1,680 yen 1,700 yen 1,700 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8986.T

