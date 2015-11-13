REFILE-TABLE-Datasection -6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Datasection Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 183 mln 176 mln 400 mln - 900 mln

(+4.0 pct) (+6.3 - +139.1 pct) Operating 0 mln 39 mln 17 mln - 401 mln

(-80.1 - +368.5 pct) Recurring 4 mln 40 mln 30 mln - 414 mln

(-89.4 pct) (-65.1 - +381.9 pct) Net 2 mln 28 mln 15 mln - 245 mln