REFILE-TABLE-Datasection -6-MTH group results
November 13, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Datasection -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Datasection Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 183 mln 176 mln 400 mln - 900 mln

(+4.0 pct) (+6.3 - +139.1 pct) Operating 0 mln 39 mln 17 mln - 401 mln

(-80.1 - +368.5 pct) Recurring 4 mln 40 mln 30 mln - 414 mln

(-89.4 pct) (-65.1 - +381.9 pct) Net 2 mln 28 mln 15 mln - 245 mln

-90.5 pct -76.3 - +287.0 pct EPS 0.27 yen 3.41 yen 1.54 yen - 25.15 yen EPS Diluted 0.24 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Datasection Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3905.T

