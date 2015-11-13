REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Digital Garage Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.34 8.13 41.00

(+27.2 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 1.43 390 mln 5.20

(+265.4 pct) (+350.0 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 1.86 1.17 8.20

(+59.9 pct) (+146.0 pct) (-11.3 pct) Net 1.20 772 mln 5.50