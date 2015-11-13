FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Digital Garage Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.34 8.13 41.00

(+27.2 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 1.43 390 mln 5.20

(+265.4 pct) (+350.0 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 1.86 1.17 8.20

(+59.9 pct) (+146.0 pct) (-11.3 pct) Net 1.20 772 mln 5.50

+54.9 pct +98.4 pct +8.2 pct EPS 25.45 yen 16.44 yen 116.95 yen EPS Diluted 25.37 yen 16.40 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 25.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Digital Garage Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4819.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
