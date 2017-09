Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hubeiyichang Transportation Group Co Ltd

* Says in deal with partners to invest in Three Gorges Cruise & Resort project worth about 6 billion yuan ($941.47 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)