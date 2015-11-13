TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results

Nov 13 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016 to Sep 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.98 13.16 8.54 8.60

(-1.4 pct ) (+47.1 pct ) (-34.2 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 6.43 5.57 4.38 4.43