TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results
November 13, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016 to Sep 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.98 13.16 8.54 8.60

(-1.4 pct ) (+47.1 pct ) (-34.2 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 6.43 5.57 4.38 4.43

+15.5 pct +18.6 pct -31.8 pct +1.1 pct Div 4,530 yen 3,921 yen 3,500 yen 3,520 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T

