TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

Nov 16 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016 to Sep 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 29.98 28.31 30.38 30.87

(+5.9 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) Net 10.48 9.62 10.58 10.74