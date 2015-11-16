FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Restaurant Group: Nomura cuts rating, target price
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 16, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Restaurant Group: Nomura cuts rating, target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Restaurant operator’s shares down c.4 pct, top FTSE midcap loser after Nomura downgrades to “reduce” from “neutral”, cuts PT to 635p from 746p

** Analysts reckon threat from a hike in the UK minimum wage and expect a 70bp contraction in EBIT margins in FY16

** RTN has outperformed the FTSE All share index by 7 pct YTD

** Pub cos among those expected to be hurt the most by the new wage laws

** Co said last week it expects FY results in line with market expectations (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

