BUZZ-Restaurant Group: Nomura cuts rating, target price

** Restaurant operator’s shares down c.4 pct, top FTSE midcap loser after Nomura downgrades to “reduce” from “neutral”, cuts PT to 635p from 746p

** Analysts reckon threat from a hike in the UK minimum wage and expect a 70bp contraction in EBIT margins in FY16

** RTN has outperformed the FTSE All share index by 7 pct YTD

** Pub cos among those expected to be hurt the most by the new wage laws

** Co said last week it expects FY results in line with market expectations (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)