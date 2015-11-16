FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Oil cos: gain on geopolitical tensions
November 16, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Oil cos: gain on geopolitical tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oil producers, service providers and drillers up between 1-8 pct, as oil edges up in nervous trading on Monday

** Oil, which usually spikes in the event of accentuated geopolitical risk in the Middle East, gains following the deadly attacks on Paris and large-scale French airstrikes in Syria

** Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rise by 0.8 pct to $44.80 per barrel at 0926 GMT

** Oil support services up 3-5 pct, Tullow Oil up 8.3 pct, BG up 1.3 pct, Royal Dutch Shell gains 2 pct and BP up 1.6 pct

** Oil services company Petrofac rises 5 pct, Weir gains 2.2 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler up 0.9 pct

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index gains 1.7 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

