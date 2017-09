Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit T$37.86 billion ($1.15 billion) vs T$34.09 billion in Q3 2014.

* Hon Hai Precision, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, is a key supplier to Apple Inc. Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8080 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu, editing by Louise Heavens)