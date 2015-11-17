FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Enterprise Inns: jumps as FY results show progress
November 17, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Enterprise Inns: jumps as FY results show progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British pub landlord group jumps c.5 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE-250 midcap index as FY results show progress

** ETI, which has declined c.30 pct from its May high, announced a major overhaul earlier this year in response to a new tenant law that stands to hit profits

** “Selling underperforming assets into a buoyant property market and transitioning into a hybrid pub manager-tied commercial property-company should unlock significant value in the long term,” Panmure Gordon analyst writes in a note.

** FY profit before tax and exceptional items rose to 122 mln vs 121 mln stg last year, with LFL net income growth of 0.8 pct

** Co says current trading in line with expectations

** A tenth of the stock’s avg 30-day vol through within half-hour of trading (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

