Shenzhen grants second $1 bln quota in overseas investment scheme-Caixin
November 18, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

Shenzhen grants second $1 bln quota in overseas investment scheme-Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shenzhen has approved a second batch of 30 companies to buy financial assets and real estate abroad under the Qualified Domestic Investment Enterprise (QDIE) scheme, Chinese business media outlet Caixin reported on its website.

The 30 companies have been awarded $30 million in quota each, meaning they can invest a total of around $1 billion overseas, Caixin said on Wednesday.

Compared with the established Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor, a similar scheme that allows Chinese institutions to buy overseas stocks and bonds, QDIE gives investors a broader investment scope, including private equity, hedge funds and real estate, the article said.

The first batch of QDIE licenses were granted to eight institutions early this year, Caixin said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

