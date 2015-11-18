Morning News Call - India, November 18

To access the newsletter in PDF format, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. VIEW ON TERRORISM: Mark Juergensmeyer, Professor of Sociology and Global Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara, joins us today. An American Scholar in Religious Studies and Sociology he is best known for his studies of religious violence and global religion. He also writes on conflict resolution and on South Asian religion and society, and is a pioneer in the field of global studies. To join the conversation click on the link: here FED FOCUS: Christophe Barraud, Chief Economist, Market Securities was named the best forecaster in the world of U.S. statistics in 2012, 2013 and 2014 by Bloomberg. Christophe has a Ph.D. in Economics and is a lecturer in Paris-Dauphine University. INDIA TOP NEWS  Rebuffing critics, India's Jaitley goes for growth, reform India's finance minister said on Tuesday he would prioritise growth over cutting the budget deficit, urging critics in his ruling party and the political opposition to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic reform agenda.  All work and not much pay for India's manufacturers While there is no comprehensive data for the cash cycle of India's manufacturing industry, manufacturers interviewed by Reuters in the industrial heartland of Gujarat say cash is moving at a glacial pace.  StanChart hires new India CEO from local rival amid rising loan losses Standard Chartered Plc named Zarin Daruwala, a senior banker at India's ICICI Bank, as new chief executive of its India operations on Tuesday as the British bank looks to halt rising losses on loans in the country.  KKR invests in Indian financial adviser Avendus Capital Global private-equity firm KKR & Co LP invested an undisclosed sum in Indian wealth manager and financial adviser Avendus Capital, the companies said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP STORIES  Paris attack suspect eludes police, complicating probe French police had three opportunities to catch a Belgian suspect in the Paris attacks and each time let him go, a defence lawyer said on Tuesday, adding to the missed signals complicating efforts to track down those behind an onslaught in which 129 people were killed.  Prospects dim for 2016 Pacific Rim trade vote in U.S. Congress A 12-nation Pacific Rim free-trade deal, facing stiff opposition from many Democrats and unexpected resistance from Republicans, is unlikely to be voted on by the U.S. Congress before President Barack Obama leaves office, according to some Republican lawmakers and aides.  After market crash, China mulls single 'super-regulator' - sources China is considering bringing together its banking, insurance and securities regulators into a single super-commission, sources told Reuters, following the summer's stock market crash that was blamed in part on poor inter-agency coordination. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by Newsrise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,818.00, down 0.38 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data propped up the greenback. The rupee closed at 66.02 to a dollar in the previous session.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend losses in early trade, as investors may defer purchases ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve releasing minutes of its latest policy meeting. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.65 percent - 7.70 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks forfeited gains on Tuesday after a soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands was called off over fears of a bombing.  Asian share markets were cautious as another bomb scare in Europe days after the deadly Paris attacks left investors in a contemplative mood, giving a boost to safe-haven U.S. bonds and the dollar.  The dollar sat near a 7-month high against a basket of peers as the euro slid on expectations for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy in December.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as worries that more terror acts would follow Friday's attacks in Paris spurred safe-haven demand for low-risk government bonds.  Crude oil prices edged up in early trading following reports of falling stockpiles and rising refinery activity, but analysts said the market would remain under pressure for the rest of the year and into 2016.  Gold prices eased slightly, languishing close to their lowest in nearly six years, as the U.S. dollar rose and investors braced for the first U.S. interest rate rise in nearly a decade next month, offsetting safe-haven bids. 