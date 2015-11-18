BUZZ-UK Mail: tops small-cap losers list on weak H1

** Delivery company UK Mail slumps to its lowest in almost three years after weak H1 results

** H1 profit before tax and exceptional items down 47 pct

** UKM says its expectations for the next financial year have softened slightly; lowers dividend by 25 pct

** “...the recovery in Parcels margin will take longer than expected with arrivals scheduling now problematic and Mail margins are lower than anticipated,” Investec says

** Brokerage reduces TP to 380p from 485p, and recommendation to “Add” from “Buy”

** European postal firms are having to slash costs and invest in new technology and services as they try to stay ahead of new entrants in the lucrative parcel delivery market

** Stock falls as much as 17 pct, one of the top losers on the FTSE All Share Index and the FTSE All Share Industrial Transportation Index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)