FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BUZZ-Rolls Royce: broker downgrades hit stock
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 18, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BUZZ-Rolls Royce: broker downgrades hit stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(fixes headline)

** Aircraft engines maker falls c.3 pct as multiple brokers cut target prices on the stock following last week’s profit warning

** Investec cuts PT to 420p from 520p, rating “sell”; Kepler Cheuvreux reduces TP to 470p from 660p

** RR issued its fourth profit warning in just over a year and said it could cut dividend payments

** “The latest profit warning is unlikely to be Rolls’ last and we continue to see further downside risk to consensus forecasts in the short and medium term,” Investec says

** Stock top FTSE-100 loser and among top fallers on Stoxx 600 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.