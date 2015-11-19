BUZZ-Bovis Homes: worst day in 7 yrs on disappointing margins

** Bovis slides 9.1%, poised for biggest one-day drop since Nov 2008 and at levels not seen since February, after warning operating margin in 2015 will only be marginally ahead of last year

** Sales rate, however, strengthened in the autumn sales period; since the beginning of September, co has achieved a weekly private sales rate 20% ahead of the prior year

** Peel Hunt -- rated as 5 stars for recommendation accuracy on Bovis, StarMine shows -- cuts TP to 1,040p v 1,120p (shares now c900p), rating “hold”; says performance on the margin front has come in below expectations (though acknowledges overall revenue is there, or thereabouts, for this yr)

** Stock second-top faller on FTSE 250 and third-most actively traded on index, with 2.5x the 90-day daily avg volume through in under two hours

** Housebuilders weak across the board; Persimmon and Berkeley 2nd and 3rd top FTSE 100 fallers respectively, both down 1.2%, with fellow blue-chips Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey both down 0.5%

** Barclays, however, says Bovis warning company specific; notes mix factors blamed for margin disappointment, in particular planning delays on new higher-margin sites -- no other housebuilders cited these planning delays as a material issue, it says

** Sector under pressure in past weeks amid concern valuations too optimistic; Liberum flagged margin worries early Nov