FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Bovis Homes: worst day in 7 yrs on disappointing margins
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 19, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Bovis Homes: worst day in 7 yrs on disappointing margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Bovis slides 9.1%, poised for biggest one-day drop since Nov 2008 and at levels not seen since February, after warning operating margin in 2015 will only be marginally ahead of last year

** Sales rate, however, strengthened in the autumn sales period; since the beginning of September, co has achieved a weekly private sales rate 20% ahead of the prior year

** Peel Hunt -- rated as 5 stars for recommendation accuracy on Bovis, StarMine shows -- cuts TP to 1,040p v 1,120p (shares now c900p), rating “hold”; says performance on the margin front has come in below expectations (though acknowledges overall revenue is there, or thereabouts, for this yr)

** Stock second-top faller on FTSE 250 and third-most actively traded on index, with 2.5x the 90-day daily avg volume through in under two hours

** Housebuilders weak across the board; Persimmon and Berkeley 2nd and 3rd top FTSE 100 fallers respectively, both down 1.2%, with fellow blue-chips Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey both down 0.5%

** Barclays, however, says Bovis warning company specific; notes mix factors blamed for margin disappointment, in particular planning delays on new higher-margin sites -- no other housebuilders cited these planning delays as a material issue, it says

** Sector under pressure in past weeks amid concern valuations too optimistic; Liberum flagged margin worries early Nov (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.