BUZZ-UK miners gain as dollar takes breather
#Hot Stocks
November 19, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK miners gain as dollar takes breather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK miners among top risers on the FTSE as the dollar backs off highs on expectations of a December rate rise by the US Federal Reserve

** Dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last off 0.3 pct at 99.34

** Drop in dollar gave commodities some reprieve from recent selling, as it makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-US investors

** Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American biggest gainers on Britain’s FTSE 100, all up between 2-4 pct

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index up 2.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
