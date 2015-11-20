FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

FDA staff raises questions on BioMarin's muscle-wasting drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers raised questions over the clinical benefit of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s experimental treatment for a muscle-wasting disorder.

The FDA staff reviewers also expressed concerns over the side-effects of the drug, drisapersen, on kidneys, according to a regulatory document released on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1I3wGfR)

The staff recommended BioMarin conduct additional studies on the drug’s effect in children 5 years or younger and on how the body’s immune system reacted to the drug.

BioMarin’s shares fell 7.8 percent to $95.01 in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

