Nov 24 (Reuters) - Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 49 percent stake in Shenzhen Prevail Technology Co for 117.6 million yuan ($18.41 million)

($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi)