BUZZ-SunEdison Inc: Plans to sell 400 MW solar capacity in India
#Hot Stocks
November 24, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-SunEdison Inc: Plans to sell 400 MW solar capacity in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** U.S. solar company’s shares up 11 pct at $3.33 premarket, after rising as much as 19 pct on Monday

** Company plans to sell about 400 megawatts solar capacity in India for roughly $350 mln as it looks to shed assets to boost balance sheet

** SunEdison raised fresh liquidity concerns earlier this month after revealing plans to stop asset sales to its “yieldcos” amid weak market conditions, and potentially terminate existing acquisition deals

** Company’s CFO to take charge of its struggling yieldcos - TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc - after the units’ chief executives step down

** Move suggests that the U.S. solar company could potentially unify all its units under one company - that will provide SunEdison more assets for sale, raising its cash flow

** 10 of 15 brokerages rate stock “buy” or higher, 5 “hold”; median PT $16

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had fallen 85 pct this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
