FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Quality Houses plans to spend 4 bln baht on land purchases in 2016
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Quality Houses plans to spend 4 bln baht on land purchases in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Quality Houses Pcl :

* The housing developer plans to spend 4 billion baht ($111.89 million) on land purchases in 2016, lower than 5 billion baht seen in 2015, company executives told a news conference.

* Says expects company’s debt to equity ratio of 1.1 times next year versus 1.2 times this year.

* Says presales of its housing projects this year will fall short of target of 23.6 billion baht ($660.14 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 35.7500 baht Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.