Nov 26 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Says Signs Strategic Agreement With Industrial Bank

* Says environmental unit to acquire 51 percent stake in BCG NZ Investment for $230 million via share issue

* Says signs strategic agreement with Industrial Bank for credit line of 13 billion yuan ($2.03 billion)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IiKNy0; bit.ly/1Pbu87o

