Nov 26 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Int‘l Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($78.25 million) medium-term notes, up to 2 billion yuan ultra-short commercial paper

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1XsRZOT ; bit.ly/1YvRMNm

