BRIEF-Thai CP Foods says no impact on chicken processing plant in Turkey from Russian food ban
November 27, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai CP Foods says no impact on chicken processing plant in Turkey from Russian food ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* The company’s chicken processing plant in Turkey has seen no impact from Russian food ban, Suphat Sritanatorn, president of Agro-Industries business group (Livestock) Turkey, told Reuters.

* Its processing chicken business in Turkey was only for domestic market, he said.

* The Turkey chicken production meets international standard of food safety, according to a company statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)

