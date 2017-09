Nov 27 (Reuters) - Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says gets approval to issue 3 billion yuan commercial paper, 800 million yuan medium-term notes

* Says China Development Bank’s investment unit to invest 20 million yuan in its Xinjiang bio-tech unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XvskoO; bit.ly/1MV4huG; bit.ly/1NbXGLi

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)