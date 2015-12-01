FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Central Pattana sees stronger 2016 rev growth on expansions
December 1, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Central Pattana sees stronger 2016 rev growth on expansions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Central Pattana Pcl :

* The shopping mall developer aimed for a revenue growth of 14-15 percent in 2016 versus 8-9 percent expected in 2015, a company executive told reporters.

* Says plans to invest 14-15 billion baht ($390.84 million-$418.76 million) next year, including two new shopping malls and three condominiums

* Says expects net profit growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.8200 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

