BUZZ-Babcock: bottom of the FTSE on Citi downgrade
#Hot Stocks
December 1, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Babcock: bottom of the FTSE on Citi downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British engineering and support services company Babcock down c.2 pct, top loser on FTSE 100 after Citi cuts the stock saying that currently they see too many risks associated with it

** Brokerage downgrades stock to “sell” & lowers TP to 1000p, adding that FY17 looks like a year of deceleration with a worse organic growth outcome than management’s “high single digits” outlook

** 13 of 17 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 1 “hold” and 3 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1175p

** Co provides warship maintenance services and other training and engineering services to Britain’s Ministry of Defence

** Nearly a quarter of a full day’s avg volume traded through on the stock in the first 30 mins post bell

** Stock still in positive YTD vs a negative FTSE-100 , where it is the largest loser on Tuesday

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

