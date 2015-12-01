BUZZ-Sophos Group: worst day on record after stake sale

** Maker of IT security products Sophos Group on track for its worst day on record since listing in June 2015, falling c.8 pct in heavy volumes to trade as the top loser on FTSE-250 midcap index

** Pentagon Lock Funds sells 60 mln shares of Sophos Group, representing about 13.3 pct stake, raising gross proceeds of 159.0 mln stg, the bookrunner says

** Placing at a price of 265p/shr, a discount to Sophos’ Monday close of 283.6p/shr

** Co, which primarily focuses on mid-market enterprises with 100-5,000 employees, listed on LSE earlier this year after two abortive attempts in 2007 and 2009

** More than 2.4 times a full day’s avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr post bell

** Shares up 17.55 pct since mid-June IPO (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)