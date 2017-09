Dec 1 (Reuters) - Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to acquire Asia Medicare Group Ltd for HK$182 million ($23.48 million), 20 percent stake in Asia Eye Care Ltd for HK$30 million

($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)