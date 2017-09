Dec 2 (Reuters) - Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit signs agreement to invest HK$31 million ($4.00 million) in Chuangmei Pharmaceutical’s stock offering in Hong Kong



