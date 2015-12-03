FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GE in talks to sell its commercial lending and leasing business in Germany, France
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 9:03 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GE in talks to sell its commercial lending and leasing business in Germany, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Announced MOU for potential sale of equipment finance and receivable finance businesses in France and Germany to Banque Fédérative Du Crédit Mutuel

* Potential sale represents ending net investment of about $7.5 billion

* GE enters into exclusive discussions with BFCM (credit mutuel group) for the sale of its equipment finance and receivable finance businesses in Germany and France

* Says JP Morgan and Barclays Capital provided financial advice to GE

* Says the proposed transaction will be submitted to the relevant works councils for their information and consultation

* Says completion of the transaction would also be subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals

* Source text for Eikon:

* Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.