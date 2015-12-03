BRIEF-GE in talks to sell its commercial lending and leasing business in Germany, France

Dec 3 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Announced MOU for potential sale of equipment finance and receivable finance businesses in France and Germany to Banque Fédérative Du Crédit Mutuel

* Potential sale represents ending net investment of about $7.5 billion

* GE enters into exclusive discussions with BFCM (credit mutuel group) for the sale of its equipment finance and receivable finance businesses in Germany and France

* Says JP Morgan and Barclays Capital provided financial advice to GE

* Says the proposed transaction will be submitted to the relevant works councils for their information and consultation

* Says completion of the transaction would also be subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals

