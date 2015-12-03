FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-European retailers: E-shopping changing the game says GS
#Hot Stocks
December 3, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-European retailers: E-shopping changing the game says GS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Goldman Sachs shuffles retail stocks, saying that online sales channel cannibalizing store-based sales is starting to become the norm & could lead to tough time for many brick-and-mortar businesses

** Brokerage upgrades Inditex, Next, XXL , Europris to “buy”, while downgrading H&M , AB Foods, Debenhams to “sell”

** Biggest loser on the list by a wide margin, Debenhams, Britain’s second-largest department store group, down over 6 pct & top loser on the FTSE-250 midcap index as Goldman says its earnings growth outlook looks modest by European standard

** Brokerage says Norway’s XXL has a sustainable competitive advantage as its low cost model allows it to remain c.11 pct-20 pct cheaper than rivals, sending stock up 4 pct to become top gainer among shuffled cos

** Inditex, Next up more than 1 pct & AB Foods down 1 pct

** Online sales grabbing share from brick-and-mortar sales most evident during the recently concluded Black Friday weekend of sales in the U.S. (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
