BRIEF-Scotiabank sees gold at $950/oz - $1,280/oz range in 2016
December 4, 2015 / 3:54 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Scotiabank sees gold at $950/oz - $1,280/oz range in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia :

* Says for 2016 gold prices “we would look for a $950/oz to $1,280/oz range”

* Says further price weakness seems likely, before the market recovers in silver for 2016

* Says given the likelihood of a fed rate rise, prices may fall further, but “doubt they will fall below $12/oz”

* Says “believe 2016 will see prices recover and that in turn is likely to prompt bargain hunting and restocking”

* Says “believe 2016 will see prices recover and that in turn is likely to prompt bargain hunting and restocking” for pgm group metals (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)

