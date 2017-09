Dec 7 (Reuters) - Jianxin Mining Co Ltd

* Says scraps asset restructuring, trading of shares to resume on December 8

* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($31.21 million) to set up insurance firm with partners

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1OdpqjA ; bit.ly/1TSiz3L

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)