BUZZ-Entertainment One: top midcap loser as brokerages back away

** TV distributor Entertainment One falls as much as 10 pct & is top FTSE-250 midcap loser as broker sentiment takes another turn for the worse

** Investec cuts TP to 295p from 302p, while Peel Hunt downgrades to “reduce” from “hold”

** Stock on track for sharpest two-day loss since mid-2009, as a day earlier N+1 Singer cuts TP to 181p from 185p & Canaccord Genuity cuts to 284p from 323p

** Co, which several investors note has seen its film division perform not so well in recent years, drew strong demand for its debut 285 mln stg 7NC3 senior secured bond on Friday

** Shares down on possible short and stop loss activity after a seemingly expensive debt refinance, Investec writes

** Analysts have grown less bullish on the stock since start of the year with all but 1 TP changes downgrades & median currently at 293p, according to Reuters data

** More than three-fourths of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 30 mins post-open

** Stock underperforming the wider index by a huge degree, down c.38 pct YTD vs c.8 pct gain in the FTSE midcap index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)