BUZZ-Sage: Brokerage TP hike lifts stock

** Sage rises nearly 2 pct & 2nd top gainer on Stoxx 600 Technology index after Jefferies calls gets behind software firm & hikes TP on stock to 710p from 670p

** Jefferies TP on stock a wide margin off from the median of 540p & ahead of StarMine Intrinsic Value estimate of 479.08p according to Reuters data

** Co, a British provider of software to run accounts for small businesses, earlier this month creates some uncertainty among investors after changing the way it books its revenue

** Momentum is strong, management are buzzing & initial feedback on new Sage Live product is encouraging, Jefferies says

** Stock performing strongly in Dec & has gained 8 pct -- a large chunk of the 33 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)