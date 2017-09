Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.59 million)to set up hospital in Sichuan province

* Says plans to acquire 30 percent stake in hospital operator for 215.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PUaopd; bit.ly/1jLPQkg

