Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest up to 300 million yuan ($46.68 million) in project fund aimed at taking Qihoo 360 technology private

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IUsBLk

