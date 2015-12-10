REFILE-TABLE-Gumi -6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Dec 10 (Reuters)- Gumi Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to
Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2014 Jan 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.93 14.00 15.53
-21.9 pct -24.7 pct Operating loss 1.50 1.16 loss 2.50 Recurring loss 1.56 1.07 loss 2.66 Net loss 1.77 458 mln - EPS loss 60.05 yen 19.55 yen - Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Gumi Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3903.T