BUZZ-Centrica: 2nd top European utilities gainer after positive update
#Hot Stocks
December 10, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Centrica: 2nd top European utilities gainer after positive update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Britain’s largest energy supplier Centrica up c.4 pct & 2nd top gainer on Stoxx 600 Utilities index

** Co says it anticipates spending less this year than the 1.05 bln stg ($1.6 bln) it had previously expected, mainly due to a cut in upstream investments

** Centrica, which owns Britain’s main household energy supplier British Gas, said its FY earnings outlook was in line with expectations, despite some challenges

** News positive as 4 of 21 analysts have over past 30 days revised their FY EPS expectations, pulling the mean down 0.5 pct to 17.73p/shr according to Reuters data

** More than a third of a full day’s avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr post bell

** Stock has lost more than a quarter of its value this yr, vs a c.4 pct fall in the broader European peer group (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

