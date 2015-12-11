FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs
December 11, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.

SHANGHAI

* Shenyang Toly Bread Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.76 yuan ($2.13) per share, aims to raise 619.37 million yuan bit.ly/21Tvest

* Henan Thinker Automatic Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 33.56 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.34 billion yuan bit.ly/1jS1JoJ

* Chunghsin Technology Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.52 yuan per share, aims to raise 527.05 million yuan bit.ly/1OleVLk

SHENZHEN

* Shenzhen Click Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.58 yuan per share, aims to raise 322.91 million yuan bit.ly/21Ty7tp

* Xiamen Wanli Stone Stock Co Ltd sets IPO price at 2.29 yuan per share, aims to raise 114.50 million yuan bit.ly/1SRra62

* Shenzhen Qixin Construction Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 598.95 million yuan bit.ly/1IYXgaz

* Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.72 yuan per share, aims to raise 340.68 million yuan bit.ly/1TEjAff

* Sichuan Cendes Architecctural Design Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.90 yuan per share, aims to raise 143.52 million yuan bit.ly/1IYXE8O

* Jiangsu Misho Ecology & Landscape Co Ltd sets IPO price at 31.82 yuan per share, aims to raise 531.39 million yuan bit.ly/21TyXqb

$1 = 6.4499 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

