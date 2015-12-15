FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-3-D Matrix -6-MTH group results
December 15, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-3-D Matrix -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Dec 15 (Reuters)- 3-D Matrix Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 52 mln 0 mln 783 mln - 2.88

-100.0 pct +685.7 pct - Operating loss 980 mln loss 1.00 loss 2.00 - 24 mln Recurring loss 978 mln loss 984 mln loss 2.00 - 16 mln Net loss 930 mln loss 1.15 loss 2.01 - 11 mln EPS loss 43.40 yen loss 55.46 yen loss 93.42 yen - 0.56 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - 3-D Matrix Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7777.T

