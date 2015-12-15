REFILE-TABLE-3-D Matrix -6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Dec 15 (Reuters)- 3-D Matrix Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 52 mln 0 mln 783 mln - 2.88